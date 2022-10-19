PRAIRIE CITY — Two measures on the November ballot would prohibit psilocybin-related businesses in portions of Grant County.
The measures were filed in response to Oregon Measure 109, which was approved by voters in 2020 and directs the Oregon Health Authority to license and regulate the manufacture, delivery, sale and purchase of products made with psilocybin, also known as “magic mushrooms.”
While products derived from psilocybin mushrooms remain a Schedule I substance under the Federal Controlled Substances Act, this measure, now codified in Oregon Revised Statutes as ORS 475A, allows the use of such products by adults under supervised conditions for therapeutic purposes.
The framework requires that such products be cultivated and produced by licensed manufacturers, tested by a licensed testing center and administered through licensed facilitators.
Oregon is the first state to approve such a program.
The legislation specifically carves out the right of cities and counties to prohibit the manufacture of psilocybin products in their jurisdictions. To do so, the local government body would approve a referral to appear before voters at the next statewide general election.
Both the Prairie City City Council and the Grant County Court have approved measures to appear on this year’s ballot. The Grant County measure would apply only to unincorporated areas of Grant County.
There are currently no registered political action committees in support or opposition to either referendum.
