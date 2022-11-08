Heather Rookstool file

Councilor Heather Rookstool speaks during the Oct. 11, 2022, John Day City Council session. The first-term city councilor defeated incumbent Ron Lundbom for the office of mayor in the November election.

JOHN DAY — Longtime John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom had never had a challenger for the office — until this year, when City Councilor Heather Rookstool threw her hat into the ring.

The vote was close, but Rookstool was winning by a 398-350 margin in unofficial returns on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

