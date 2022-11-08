JOHN DAY — The John Day City Council will have two new faces if early unofficial returns hold up.
Sitting City Councilor Katrina Randleas was cruising to re-election, but fellow council members Shannon Adair and Chris Labhart looked to be on their way out as challengers Ron Phillips and Sherrie Rininger were outpolling them on election night.
Three of the council's six seats were up for grabs in the election, going to the top three vote-getters.
Here are the results of the election, based on unofficial returns Tuesday, Nov. 8:
Katrina Randleas: 483
Ron Phillips: 441
Sherrie Rininger: 389
Shannon Adair: 371
Richie Colbeth: 249
Sitting Councilor Chris Labhart missed the deadline to get his name on the ballot but ran as a write-in candidate. Three write-in candidates garnered votes in the balloting, with the top one getting 74 votes, but they were not identified by name by the Grant County Elections Office.
Under a new state law, mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be counted up to a week later, so the final results could still change.
Where that could still make a difference is in the 18-vote margin between Adair and Rininger. If Adair receives enough late mail-in votes to pull ahead by the final count, she will retain her seat on the council.
