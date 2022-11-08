JOHN DAY — The John Day City Council will have two new faces if early unofficial returns hold up.

Sitting City Councilor Katrina Randleas was cruising to re-election, but fellow council members Shannon Adair and Chris Labhart looked to be on their way out as challengers Ron Phillips and Sherrie Rininger were outpolling them on election night.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

