CANYON CITY — It's a tie.
One of the most controversial and contentious bond proposals in recent memory resulted in an even split, with Grant County voters casting 787 votes in favor of Measure 12-80 and 787 ballots against in early unofficial returns on Tuesday, May 17.
The final outcome may ultimately be decided by voters who dropped their ballots in the mail on Election Day. A new state law allows elections officials to count ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive at the elections office within one week.
County Clerk Brendy Percy said she is anticipating getting the bulk of outstanding ballots through the mail tomorrow but she has seven days to collect and count them.
Voters were asked to weigh in on a $4 million pool bond that would add 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to property tax bills inside the John Day/Canyon City Parks & Recreation District.
The election results will be updated in the coming days.
The passage of the bond would allow the district to move forward with the construction of an aquatic center that would be located at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
The increased tax would be in effect for the life of the bond, which is expected to be 20 years.
The district includes the cities of John Day and Canyon City as well as some unincorporated areas around both communities. The boundary extends close to Mount Vernon in the west, nearly to Magone Lake in the north, close to Keeney Fork Road in the East and as far south as Starr Ridge. Voters who live within the parks and rec district were the only individuals eligible to vote on the bond measure.
Plans call for a six-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool to replace 64-year-old Gleason Pool. The design could be altered to enclose the building at a later date.
Gleason Pool has been closed for two years and is slated for demolition later this month.
The $4 million bond would be combined with a $2 million state grant to go toward the pool’s estimated $6 million construction cost. The city has also applied for an additional $750,000 in grant funding to go toward construction of a warm-water exercise pool at the aquatic center.
An intergovernmental agreement between John Day and the parks and recreation district leaves the district responsible for operating and maintaining the aquatic center while the city would be responsible for covering utility costs incurred by the center.
The Parks and Recreation District Board voted 4-0 on Feb. 22 to put the bond on the ballot. The vote was held during a joint meeting with John Day's city council. The council approved its own companion resolution by a vote of 6-0 during the Feb. 22 session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.