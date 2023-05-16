CANYON CITY — Kristine Tanory will likely keep her seat on the Blue Mountain Hospital District Board of Directors.

Tanory was outpolling Deborah Morris 503 to 483 for the Position 3 seat on the board in early unofficial results in the special district election on Tuesday, May 16.

Bennett Hall is the editor of the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at 541-575-0710 or editor@bmeagle.com.

