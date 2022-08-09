New pool 1
This revised conceptual drawing shows an updated image of what the proposed aquatic center in John Day might look like. 

 Opsis Architecture/Contributed Photo

JOHN DAY — The pool will be back on the ballot in November.

Two motions that would enable a $4 million pool bond measure to appear on the November ballot were passed during a joint session of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board and the John Day City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

