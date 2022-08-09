JOHN DAY — The pool will be back on the ballot in November.
Two motions that would enable a $4 million pool bond measure to appear on the November ballot were passed during a joint session of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board and the John Day City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Both bodies passed resolutions to create an intergovernmental agency that will be responsible for issues related to the construction and financing of the pool.
The IGA will also serve as the body that will answer questions from the public about the pool project. The agency will consist of two City Council members, two Parks and Recreation board members and three citizens who live within the parks and recreation district. The IGA will only be formed if the pool bond passes in the November election.
Parks and Recreation also passed a bond financing authorization in addition to passing the resolution to form an IGA. The passage of the bond authorization assures the pool bond will be back on the ballot in November.
The IGA proposal and bond financing authorization were passed unanimously by Parks and Recreation. City Council member Heather Rookstool was the lone no vote on the creation of an IGA by the council.
A previous effort to pass a $4 million bond measure to help finance a new community pool in John Day failed when it ended in a tie in the May 17 election.
