JOHN DAY — Lisa Weigum will keep her seat on the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board.
The vote in the Tuesday, Dec. 13, special election was 447 in favor of recalling Weigum to 715 against in early unofficial returns.
Registered voters who live within the district's boundaries were eligible to cast ballots in the election.
Charlene Morris filed a petition to recall Weigum in early August, and on Nov. 1 organizers handed in enough valid signatures to force an election.
Morris’ petition claimed that Weigum, in her role as a member of the parks and rec district board, had violated multiple state laws governing public meetings, election publications and budgeting.
No recall petitions were filed against any other board members.
Weigum’s supporters pointed out that she was not the chair of the parks and rec board and that no single individual has the authority to make decisions for the board. In a “statement of justification” filed in response to the recall petition, Weigum called the allegations against her “unfounded” and “deceptive.”
Weigum had emerged as a leading figure in the contentious bond initiative that aimed to raise $4 million toward the construction of a community swimming pool at the Seventh Street Complex in John Day to replace the 64-year-old Gleason Pool, which was torn down this spring to make way for an expansion of the Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site.
The bond measure failed in the May election after ending in an 802-802 tie. Back on the ballot in November, the measure failed again, 1,108 to 1,030.
Morris had taken a position against the bond measure. In March, she and Shaun Robertson filed a legal action objecting to the measure’s ballot title, and late last year Morris’ husband, John, appealed a conditional use permit granted for the pool’s construction.
(0) comments
