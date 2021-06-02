One of Northeastern Oregon's most popular scenic byways is open earlier than usual, despite lingering snow, thanks to the crew at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
Workers on June 1 finished plowing enough of the remaining snowdrifts to clear a full lane even at higher elevations near the ski area, said Chelsea Judy, marketing director for Anthony Lakes.
In most years, a few persistent drifts block the paved, two-lane byway until mid to late June, even though the vast majority of the route is accessible. In 2020 the byway didn't open until late June.
Judy said Anthony Lakes will try in the future to open at least one lane by Memorial Day weekend, although that goal might not always be feasible depending on the amount of snow.
Opening the entire byway gives travelers a way to access places such as the North Fork John Day River campground, and the Blue Mountains Scenic Byway to Ukiah, via Anthony Lakes rather than through Sumpter and Granite.
The 106-mile Elkhorn Byway, which encircles the Elkhorn Mountains, starts and finishes in Baker City.
About 2 miles west of Anthony Lakes, the byway tops out at Elkhorn Summit, at 7,392 feet the second-highest summit on a paved road in Oregon. The only paved road in the state that reaches a higher point is the Rim Drive in Crater Lake National Park, which reaches about 7,900 feet.
The longest-lasting snowdrifts usually are along the two miles or so beyond Elkhorn Summit, where the byway crosses some areas sheltered from the sun.
