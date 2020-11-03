The John Day Elks Lodge will host its yearly Veterans Day ceremony at the Seventh Street Complex to honor those who have served in the military at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the flag pole.
The ceremony, held on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, is an annual tradition for the Elks.
Vietnam veteran Robert Van Voorhis said the ceremony would conclude with a rifle salute from members of the American Legion and taps played by Ed Heiple.
After the ceremony, there will be a free stew lunch, open to the public at the Elks Lodge.
