CRANE — An effort by an Eastern Oregon lawmaker to rein in the governor’s emergency powers may be effectively dead, at least for now.
Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, said in an email update to constituents on Friday, Feb. 18, that House Joint Resolution 206 is stalled in the House Rules Committee and that the committee chair has said it will not get a hearing before the 2022 Legislature adjourns.
“I introduced and sponsored this bill, so I’m disappointed it didn’t move forward this session,” Owens wrote in the email. “Until there’s a change from the top down, I will continue to pursue legislation that brings accountability to our government.”
According to a summary on the state legislative website, the measure was referred to the Rules Committee after its first reading but has gone nowhere since. It has not yet had a committee hearing, and no hearings or floor votes are scheduled.
HJR 206 would amend the state Constitution to limit both the governor’s ability to declare an emergency and the special powers the governor could wield under an emergency declaration.
It also would limit an emergency declaration to 30 days, with counties — not the governor — having the power to extend the declaration within their borders in 30-day increments. County governments would also have the power to reduce, but not expand, the state powers granted by the emergency declaration within their borders.
Other provisions would prohibit the governor from retaliating against any county that did not fully extend the emergency declaration and give the Legislature the power to terminate an emergency declaration.
Finally, before taking effect, the proposed constitutional amendment would require approval by a majority of Oregon voters.
Oregon has been under a state of emergency since March 8, 2020, when Gov. Kate Brown announced plans to take extraordinary measures to protect Oregonians from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown has extended the state of emergency several times since then.
State-imposed measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 have helped keep Oregon’s infection and death rates from the coronavirus lower than in most other states.
But they have also sparked pushback from many Oregonians angered by school closures, masking requirements, vaccine mandates and business restrictions.
Local control emerged as a hot-button issue for Grant County residents in August after Brown made an about-face on her June 30 executive order, which handed over public health decisions to counties amid a resurgence of COVID-19.
With case counts soaring from the rapidly spreading delta variant, Brown issued a flurry of new executive orders requiring masks in schools, inside state buildings and, finally, all indoor public spaces.
Those moves drew the ire of Grant County leaders, who signed onto a letter from the Eastern Oregon Counties Association calling for local control of school districts.
In addition to Owens, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, is also listed as a chief sponsor of HJR 206. Other chief sponsors of the measure are Reps. Jessica George, R-Keizer; Lily Morgan, R-Grants Pass; E. Werner Reschke, R-southern Klamath and Lake counties; and Sens. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City; and Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.