Qualified renters can submit applications to the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program (OERAP) for funding to pay rent, rent arrears, future rent and certain home utility costs, according to a press release.
“For the first time, renters can access rental assistance through a statewide, centralized application portal,” says Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) Executive Director Margaret Salazar. “Together with our community-based partners, we are prioritizing resources toward our most vulnerable households to help keep Oregonians in their homes during these challenging times.”
OHCS is coordinating with OERAP local administrators —1 7 community action agencies and one public housing authority — across the state to emphasize an equitable approach in the processing of applications and distribution of funds. This coordinated partnership helps ensure OERAP makes the greatest impact on reducing housing instability and homelessness.
Every renter that applies will have their application reviewed, and relief resources will be distributed to those who meet the following federal eligibility requirements:
• have income less than 80% of area median income;
• have an individual in the household who has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic;
• demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability due to past-due rent or utilities.
Federal guidance requires that grantees prioritize households with incomes less than 50% AMI and households with one or more members that have been unemployed for at least 90 days.
OHCS is using four factors in addition to these two, including: household size, months behind on rent, 2020 wildfire impact and if the household lives within a census tract identified by the nationally recognized Urban Institute Rental Assistance Priority Index as a census tract with a high prevalence of low income renters at risk of experiencing housing instability and homelessness due to COVID-19.
OHCS received approximately $204 million in federal funds for this program. The city of Portland, and the counties of Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Lane and Marion received additional federal Emergency Rental Assistance allocations that total approximately $76 million and opted to accept applications from residents through their own application process. Applicants are prohibited from accepting payment from the same expense from different providers and are asked to select one program. All Oregonians are welcome to apply to OERAP. Tribal governments also received allocations directly from U.S. Treasury.
Applications will be accepted on a continuous basis until 2022 or until program funds run out. In most cases, payment will be made directly to the landlord or utility provider. To find out additional information about criteria or to apply to the OERAP program visit oregonrentalassistance.org. For assistance contact the local Community Connection of Northeast Oregon office: 541-575-2949.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.