As employers in Grant County and across the state scramble to fill jobs, some blame the $300 per week supplemental unemployment benefit for keeping Oregonians from going back to work.
A group of Eastern Oregon elected officials that included County Commissioner Jim Hamsher penned a May 25 letter to Gov. Kate Brown urging her to end the federal benefits program for unemployed Oregonians.
“Current unemployment recipients, especially those receiving additional federal unemployment benefits, are choosing to stay home rather than look for work,” the letter reads.
While the Oregon Department of Employment announced last month that it would resume work search requirements, which had been suspended because of the pandemic, Oregon does not appear to have any intention of ending the supplemental federal unemployment before its scheduled end in September.
So far, nearly 25 states — all with Republican governors — ended the weekly payments.
Impact on local employers
Chester’s Thriftway Operations Manager Bill Wyllie said the company boosted its starting wage to $15 per hour, up from $13.50, in John Day and its two other locations June 6.
Department managers were bumped up to $20-25 per hour and supervisors to $16-20 per hour.
He said the company decided on the wage hike after seeing a drop in applicants in mid-January and early February. Wyllie said the wage increase, coupled with paid vacation, health and dental insurance is intended attract workers.
Wyllie said the company received about seven applications in the month of May, and they have already received seven applications in June after announcing the increase.
Wyllie said the wage hike comes as inflation continues to raise prices on virtually everything.
“We’re seeing an inflation rate beyond anything I’ve seen in a long time,” he said.
According to the United Nations’ food price index, international food prices rose for the 12th consecutive month in May, up nearly 40%.
The labor shortage for restaurant owners follows a tumultuous year as they adjusted to ever-changing shutdowns, slowdowns and restrictions.
Brian Hubbard, the owner of both Grubsteak Restaurant and the Ugly Truth Bar and Grill, said a wage increase would get passed on to the customer.
He said price increases are more burdensome in rural communities than in more densely populated areas with more money flowing into the local economies.
“In smaller communities,” he said, “there is not as much foot traffic, and there is not a bunch of employees that want to work.”
He said he knows several people making more money on unemployment than they would if they worked a full-time job.
“Good for them, they are making more money,” he said. “But still, it’s the moral concept of you work for what you get.”
Hubbard said unemployment should be a temporary lifeline for someone when they lose their job.
“There needs to be a point where all these people need to get back to work,” he said.
Shawn Duncan, the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck owner, said the staff shortage forced her to reduce her hours.
Like other restaurant owners in the county, Duncan is trying to staff up ahead of the busy summer season. Typically, she said she would have a crew of 20 servers and cooks at this time of year. However, she said nobody wants to work.
Duncan said she got so desperate that she recruited a customer to pick up a couple of lunch shifts a week.
Shannon Adair, the owner of 1188 Brewing Company, said while she has a full staff, she needs a few part-time workers to allow for more flexibility within the schedule.
Pandemic-related unemployment
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed early in the pandemic provided a $600 per week federal unemployment insurance supplement, in addition to regular state unemployment benefits, which expired in July.
In December, Congress passed an additional relief bill that included $300 supplemental payments set to expire in March.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden extended the $300 supplement to September.
Unemployment in Oregon
The state’s employment department reports that it pays out an average of $670 per week, including the $300 weekly payment, according to a paper published by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis.
The authors said that works out to roughly $16.75 per hour for someone working full time. With Oregon’s minimum wage in Grant County at $11.50, the benefit payments are more valuable. However, the authors point out that the enhanced benefits work out to $34,800 per year, which is not close to the state’s median income of $50,700 for full-time workers.
A regional economist view
Chris Rich, a regional economist with the state’s employment department, said Grant County’s 7.7% seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is relatively close to where it was before the pandemic, and low compared to historical rates in the county.
Rich told the Eagle Grant County has the lowest labor force participation rate in Eastern Oregon, which was just over 50% percent in 2019.
He said the small number of people in the workforce is not a result of the pandemic.
Rich said last week the county currently had 45 job postings on the employment department’s website. However, he noted that this is not the most precise picture. He said the job search tool does not account for the various ways that employers might reach out to job seekers, such as in the newspaper, help wanted signs, word of mouth, company websites, social media sites and referrals.
Over 85% of those jobs in John Day require some degree of higher education, certification and experience, which, he said, had not changed since the pandemic. Rich said these types of job listings also make up a sizeable share of the listings found throughout Eastern Oregon.
“These are typically difficult-to-fill openings in general, harder to fill in rural communities,” he said. “And harder still in areas of geographic isolation such as Grant County.”
He said the tight labor market in the county is due mainly to the number of residents 65 or older in the county. He said the county has the largest concentration of retirees in the state as of 2020, at just over 35%.
At the same time, Rich noted, the county’s share of 18- to 34-year-olds was among the lowest in Oregon, at 12%. Thus, he said, a small percentage of residents in this younger age group and a large share of residents in the older age group can have a sizeable negative impact on filling many open positions. In general, he said, Grant County has the same tight labor market it had before the pandemic.
Rich said, nationally, what is happening in the labor force is right now different everywhere.
For instance, while leisure and hospitality were among the hardest hit industries, the impact was on the “lighter side” in rural counties. These smaller, independently owned restaurants have fewer employees, and they tend to be owned and operated by a local within the county.
He said these factors allowed people to pivot and make decisions more rapidly than those in other places with a large staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.