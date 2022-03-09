JOHN DAY — Grant County students and faculty are preparing for a return to life without the mask.
The statewide mask mandate ends at one minute before midnight on Friday, March 11, bringing local control to schools regarding masking guidelines for students and faculty.
Like many others around the state, public schools in Grant County say they’ll make face coverings optional starting Monday, March 14.
Statewide hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have fallen 48% from their peak in January, according to the Oregon Health Authority. New infections have also declined more than 80% statewide over the past month. The decline in cases and hospitalizations has allowed an accelerated timetable for ending the mandate, originally scheduled to be lifted on March 31.
Over the past two years, schools throughout Oregon have faced significant challenges in remaining open and conducting in-person classes at various times. Schools have also struggled to conduct classes following brief or extended closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks either within communities or in the schools themselves.
The lifting of the mandate represents a return to some type of normal, and a hope that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Grant County superintendents say they are happy to have decisions regarding masks handled locally, but they also stress that COVID safety measures and protocols will still be followed.
Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor says standard mitigation practices will remain in place despite the mask requirement being lifted.
“Temperature checks, maintaining distance, air purifiers in classrooms and sanitation practices are among the mitigation practices that will remain,” he said.
Uptmor also says the school will test kids who show indications of having contracting COVID, with the permission of a parent.
“The Grant School District is still encouraging parents to keep their children home if they are sick,” Uptmor added.
The Oregon Heath Authority recommends that unvaccinated and high-risk individuals continue to wear masks, but local school districts aren’t suggesting any actions for unvaccinated staff and faculty, again stressing that COVID checks and precautions would remain in place.
Prairie City School District Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said he is glad to have decisions regarding masking in schools made at the local level.
“Masks are optional, and nobody is gong to be shamed for wearing or not wearing their mask,” Hallgarth stated.
Like Uptmor, Hallgarth says the same COVID precautions that existed before the end of the mandate will still apply.
“All of the little things we do (to combat COVID) make a big difference,” said Hallgarth.
Like schools in the Grant district, Prairie City schools will work with local heath authorities in the event of COVID spikes or outbreaks to determine the best course of action in those scenarios.
“They’re the experts,” Hallgarth noted.
Long Creek School District School Board Chair Marsie Watson echoed what Grant County superintendents have said, saying the Long Creek district will follow the guidance of local health authorities regarding masking and COVID protocols.
Monument School District Superintendent Laura Thomas says she received the Oregon Department of Education’s updated guidance, which leaves masking up to local officials and health professionals.
“I will continue to work with the Grant County Health Department to do what is best for our students, staff, families and community,” Thomas said.
The lifting of the mask mandate has also sparked discussion about contingency plans in the event of a spike in cases.
“A spike in cases will trigger conversations between health experts and schools regarding mitigation efforts,” Uptmor said. Those efforts could include temporarily requiring masks again and closing buildings if need be.
As of Wednesday, March 2, there were 424 people hospitalized with COVID in Oregon, with 71 of those in intensive care, and two Grant County residents were hospitalized due to COVID. COVID-19 has claimed more than 6,000 lives in Oregon, including 18 in Grant County, since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
