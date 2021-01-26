Baker County saw a confirmed wolf kill Thursday as groups of environmentalists have challenged the Trump administration’s decision to remove gray wolves from the list of endangered species in the lower 48 states.
The groups said that wolves have not sufficiently recovered in areas on the West Coast, and removing federal protections will inhibit their recovery.
John Mellgren, a lawyer with Western Environmental Law Center, one of the groups challenging the delisting, said the government essentially said there are enough wolves in the Great Lakes states to meet the Endangered Species Act’s definition of recovery for the entire country.
“And so it doesn’t matter what’s going on in Washington, Oregon, and California or Colorado,” Mellgren said. “Wolves occur across the entire country.”
Mellgren said the Trump administration’s decision impacts the western two-thirds of Washington, Oregon and California.
Oregon’s management of wolves
The Oregon Department Fish and Wildlife removed wolves from the state endangered species list in 2015, though the federal Endangered Species Act designation remained in the state’s western two-thirds.
With wolves federally delisted, people may now shoot a wolf caught in the act of biting, wounding or killing livestock or working dogs in Oregon, provided they have not baited or taken actions to attract wolves, they preserve the scene and they contact ODFW 24 hours after the shooting.
The Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management Plan manages wolves according to phases. Currently, most of Eastern Oregon — east of Highway 395 at the southern border up to Highway 20 to Bend and then up to the northern border on Highway 97 — is under Phase III, where livestock producers can shoot wolves caught in the act of chasing livestock or working dogs if they meet the other three conditions above.
West of the highway 395-20-97 boundary is under Phase I, where producers can only shoot wolves chasing livestock if they meet the three previous conditions, have already undertaken nonlethal actions and the taking occurs in an area during a time period in which ODFW has determined a situation of chronic depredation exists.
Chronic depredation in Phase I is defined as four depredations in a six-month period by the same wolves. The definition of chronic depredation changes in Phases II and III to two confirmed kills in nine months.
The plan also allows wildlife officials to consider killing wolves that habitually prey on livestock.
Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash said the wolf populations would continue to grow in Oregon. He said the state’s wolf plan and the different phases are nearly as restrictive as those under the federal restrictions.
“This isn’t about whether we have wolves or don’t have wolves,” he said. “Until you have significant changes within the Oregon plan, we will continue to have wolves, and we will continue to have ever-increasing numbers of wolves.”
New administration and lawsuit
Mellgren said that both Democrat and Republican administrations have tried to delist wolves over the years, and they have failed every time. He said the most recent attempt to delist wolves came out during the Obama years.
“Even with the change in administration, we don’t think there’s going to be much of a change in policy as it relates to wolves,” he said.
Mellgren said the group knows they have allies in Congress who are supportive of their efforts.
“We need the judge to resolve the case,” he said. “We’re not relying on any help.”
Mellgren said his grandfather was a cattle rancher in Kansas and that he spent his summers on his cattle ranch helping out.
“I certainly appreciate what it’s like to be a cattle producer and the impacts from having carnivores on the landscape,” he said.
He said reimbursement programs pay for the value of lost livestock, and many programs exist to help livestock producers install deterrent measures.
“We’re very supportive of the programs to reimburse livestock producers who have lost livestock and injured livestock and are very open to continuing those conversations,” he said.
Mellgren said there is also a philosophical divide about whether or not the federal or state government should reintroduce wolves. He said his group’s perspective is that wolves are a natural part of the landscape, and they belong.
“We should find a way to coexist with them on the landscape,” he said.
Livestock concerns
Oregon Cattlemen’s Association Wolf Committee Co-Chair Roger Huffman said the toll on livestock producers is extreme, even if they do not have wolves killing one of their animals. In addition to the mental toll on producers, he said, there is a cost to set up the non-lethal protections.
He said producers still take a hit even if their cattle do not get killed. Huffman said cattle shed weight from being pushed around the pasture and trying to avoid the wolves.
“Less healthy animals and less gain per day, which is a small incremental cost, but when you have a couple of hundred head of cattle, that’s significant over that grazing period,” Huffman said.
Huffman said, while the programs do help, more often than not, there is never enough, and those programs typically end up spreading themselves thin throughout the counties.
Huffman said, as far as deterrents, the most reliable are heavy-duty electric fences, which are incredibly costly. He said that the environmental groups should put money toward non-lethal deterrents as the association has.
“All of the non-lethal measures costs money and time,” he said. “And every one of the producers would certainly not like to have that stress and that cost, but they’re here.”
Nash said he took part in setting up some of the compensation programs, and they are not as “onerous” to apply for as some might think. However, he told the Eagle the state does require additional forms that are more “burdensome.” He said that was disappointing.
The compensation programs, he said, are managed at the county level, and those committees should have more autonomy to work through those processes.
“The state has decided to get involved in a larger way,” he said. “And so it’s going to be tougher than it has been in the past, but I would encourage people to hang in there and apply for those losses.”
