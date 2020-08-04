Eastern Oregon Healthy Living Alliance has launched the Eastern Oregon Mutual Aid Network to connect community needs with community volunteers and resources.
The Eastern Oregon Mutual Aid Network is an online resource that brokers connections between people who have been impacted by COVID-19, including low-income, older adults and individuals with special needs, to those who are willing and able to offer support, according to a press release.
There are different types of support folks can request, including assistance purchasing or transporting food from grocery stores to one’s home, picking up and delivering one’s prescription drugs and transporting food boxes from food pantries to one’s home. There are multiple ways local organizations and individuals can offer aid, including volunteering at the local food pantry, signing up to support a community member and donating to the Mutual Aid GoFundMe. All donations from the GoFundMe help support grocery assistance and general funding for food pantries. The Mutual Aid Network operates in 12 counties in Eastern Oregon, including Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa and Wheeler counties.
EOHLA was formed in 2014 to support and provide community health programs in Eastern Oregon. EOHLA is part of the Nutrition Oregon Campaign, a statewide campaign grounded in the science of the developmental origins of health and disease that shows the relationship between early life environment, including access to nutrition and lifelong chronic disease risk, and how that risk is passed from one generation to the next.
Funding for the Mutual Aid Network is provided by the Oregon Community Foundation Recovery Fund and The Ford Family Foundation COVID-19 Special Allocation Funding. This funding supports the work EOHLA, Nutrition Oregon Campaign, Oregon Food Bank and Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization have under way to support food access during the pandemic.
For more information or to request or offer help on the Eastern Oregon Mutual Aid Network, visit https://eohla.org/easternoregonmutualaid or contact Meghan Chancey at 907-712-7595.
