The Environmental Protection Agency banned outdoor burning for the Burns Paiute Reservation amid the rise of stagnant air conditions and elevated air pollution.
A press release from the EPA said the ban is active until further notice and applies to all outdoor and agricultural burning — including camping and recreational fires — in all areas within the external reservation boundaries. The burn ban does not apply to ceremonial and traditional fires.
Other reservations with a burn ban in place from EPA Region 10, which covers the Pacific Northwest, are Fort Hall Reservation, Klamath Reservation and Warm Springs Reservation.
The ban helps protect high-risk people such as the children, the elderly, pregnant women, people with asthma or difficulty breathing and more.
To check the current status of the ban, visit epa.gov/farr/burn-bans-indian-reservations-id-or-and-wa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.