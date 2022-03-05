LA GRANDE — Two Grant County youths are among the artists featured in the 18th annual Oregon Regional High School Art Exhibition, which opened Feb. 25 at Eastern Oregon University's Nightingale Gallery.
The show includes works created by students from 12 Eastern Oregon high schools. Grant Union seniors Carson Weaver and Melinda Vanloo have works featured in the exhibit.
The juried exhibition will award a number of honors to participating high school students. The Best of Show winner will receive a certificate, gift card, sketchbook and EOU merchandise. Other awards sponsored by various art centers throughout Eastern Oregon will also be given to students who have their work featured in the gallery.
According to an EOU press release, gallery director Cory Peeke is happy to exhibit the works of the region’s youth and hopes the students featured in the exhibit continue to pursue the arts.
“We hope to champion these students and inspire them to continue their artistic pursuits, as well as recognize the hard work and dedication of their teachers who conscientiously cultivate such promising artists,” Peeke said.
Started as a way for Union County high schools to showcase student artwork, the exhibition expanded 14 years ago to include all high schools from Eastern Oregon that want to participate.
The Nightingale Gallery is located in Loso Hall on the campus of Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. The gallery is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
