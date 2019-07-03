Officers discovered an explosive device during a traffic stop Tuesday near John Day.
Highway 26, near mile post 163 just east of John Day, was closed for 2.5 hours as the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit responded and rendered the device safe, according to an OSP press release.
At about 6:43 p.m., an OSP trooper assigned to the John Day Worksite conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Toyota Scion.
The driver, Jeremiah Alsop, 37, of Prairie City, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and two felony warrants. Alsop will be additionally charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device and possession of methamphetamine.
The registered owner of the Toyota, Alycia Howes, 22, was arrested on a felony warrant. Howes will additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The third passenger, Tanner Prock, 22, of Prairie City, was arrested by the John Day Police Department as a result of an earlier investigation.
