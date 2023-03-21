JOHN DAY — The Oregon State University Extension Service in Grant County is moving to Keerins Hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds this summer, and plans are in the works for renovations to begin later this year to bring the seven-decade-old building up to date.

The OSU Extension Service, which has been active in Grant County since 1925, has been housed in the former Madden Realty building in John Day since 2017. The Extension Service provides research-based knowledge and skills education to the community with programs in forestry, youth development, nutrition education and college and career readiness. It also oversees the 4-H program.

