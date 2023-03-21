JOHN DAY — The Oregon State University Extension Service in Grant County is moving to Keerins Hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds this summer, and plans are in the works for renovations to begin later this year to bring the seven-decade-old building up to date.
The OSU Extension Service, which has been active in Grant County since 1925, has been housed in the former Madden Realty building in John Day since 2017. The Extension Service provides research-based knowledge and skills education to the community with programs in forestry, youth development, nutrition education and college and career readiness. It also oversees the 4-H program.
Keerins Hall, which was built in 1954, has a long history with the 4-H program. The 4,000-square-foot building on Northwest Bridge Street had been used as dormitory lodging for young 4-H members showing their animals at the fairgrounds from the 1950s to the 1980s. The first junior rodeo was held in 1949 to raise funds to build Keerins Hall.
“We had 4-H meetings and 4-H classes and exhibits in Keerins Hall,” said Elaine Husted, a former OSU Extension agent in Grant County who helped coordinate 4-H program activities here from the late ’70s to 2008.
“During the fair we had non-livestock exhibits like clothing, plants, food products, knitting products, posters, ceramics, art and photography,” she said.
Husted said she believes the new location will be more accessible to the public.
“More people know where the fairgrounds is,” Husted said. “The fairgrounds is really well marked, and I think it’s a good move for the Extension program. There’s a lot more visibility.”
The building features spacious meeting rooms and kitchen facilities, which will be utilized by the many educational and support programs offered by the OSU Extension Service in Grant County, officials said.
“We’re really excited to get back to kind of where it all began with 4-H in that building, and during the fair the kids would stay there,” said Christal Culley, an OSU Extension educator who coordinates the 4-H program in Grant County. “It’s exciting now that it will be the new home of 4-H. It has gone full circle. The kids who have club meetings will be able to do it down at the fairgrounds.”
Fairgrounds Manager Mindy Winegar said work on the $400,000 renovation is expected to begin in September, shortly after the Grant County Fair completes its annual run in August. Grants for the work come from two measures approved by the Oregon Legislature, House Bills 5606 and 5202, Winegar said.
After the renovation, the building will feature new siding, doors, windows, flooring, insulation and a breezeway, Winegar said.
“It will be fully renovated,” Culley said, “and we’re excited about incorporating some of the old into the new building with some of our old pictures framed on the walls showing what the building used to look like or what the youth used to look like in the building doing the activities.”
Winegar said the staff and fair board enjoy working together to help promote the youth of Grant County.
“This is the heart of Grant County, and having them on the grounds makes them and us all be a little better,” she said.
