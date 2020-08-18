The Grant County Fairgrounds sat eerily silent during the fair this year, as the amusement park rides, food vendors, demolition derby and headline concert act long associated with the traditional expo were conspicuously absent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The few activities the fair board and staff were able to salvage — the youth livestock auction, team branding and dog trials — did what the longest-running fair has always done: It brought the community together.
“The fair has always brought everyone together,” Grant County Fair Manager Mindy Winegar said.
Winegar, who, along with the fair board, volunteers, and local officials, vowed to hold something for the community and especially 4-H and FFA youth, said the fair is one of the few social events that do not divide the residents along political or any other socioeconomic lines.
That sentiment, ahead of the team branding competition, was captured by the event’s emcee: “Today, for the next couple of hours, we are going to forget about everything else going on in the world.”
Fair board member Courtney Montague, in her second year, said as a kid growing up in Union County, she looked forward to the county fair every year.
“It was always the highlight of the year for me,” she said.
She said the social setting, with kids in 4-H and FFA showing their livestock and static projects and the support from the community, make the fair and those involved in its planning each year a second family for many.
Montague, who has two kids, 4 and 5 years old, said after moving to Grant County a little over two years ago, she started attending fair board meetings and “threw her name in the hat” when a seat on the board opened up.
Montague, who kept track of the number of people coming in to make sure the outdoor arena did not exceed Gov. Kate Brown’s cap of 250 people at large outdoor venues, said people were grateful the county had something for the community.
Throughout fair week, fair organizers were able to host a series of safe and socially distanced events for 4-H and FFA youth, which culminated Saturday with the Grant County Youth Livestock Auction.
The socially distanced event kicked off with a tri-tip dinner and, because alcohol was served, was closed to youth.
Grant County Auction Committee Treasurer Shannon Springer said buyers participated both virtually and in person.
“A lot of new stuff came up that we are not accustomed to dealing with,” she said.
However, she said, the auction raised more money than it did in previous years. While Springer said she did not know the exact amount, she said the auction took in more than it sold.
“We raised a lot of money,” she said. “I mean we brought in a lot of money for the kids.”
She said the auction netted upwards of $300,000, surpassing last year’s amount by roughly $25,000.
It is a given, she said, that the county shows up to support 4H and FFA youth.
“This community is always phenomenally generous,” she said.
She said the auction committee was concerned there would not be enough available buyers because of the number of businesses that closed down and that those buyers who typically turn out to purchase livestock at the auction would not be able to this year.
“We’re pretty happy with this, but everybody was worried about this on the auction committee,” she said. “It’s really important for us to make sure the kids had an outlet for these animals that they’ve worked with and spent so much money on throughout the year.”
