At 11:31 a.m. Friday, power outages in the Fox and Long Creek area were reported affecting approximately 237 members, according to Oregon Trail Electric Co-op. The outage was restored at 3:44 p.m.
The cause of the outages was a fallen tree in the line.
Always think safety first and stay away from downed power lines. To report an outage or the cause of any outage call 1-866-430-4265.
