Family members of grocery store workers, bus drivers, and other frontline workers now have the green light to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Grant County Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said Friday that Oregon also expanded the list of underlying health conditions for people over 16. As defined by the Centers for Disease Control, those underlying conditions include current and former smokers, those with Type 1 diabetes and people who are slightly overweight and other health conditions.
During a Friday press availability session, Gov. Kate Brown said Oregon is facing a fourth wave of the virus.
“The fourth surge of this virus is at our doorstep,” Brown said.
The announcement comes as new daily cases reported in the state and county continue to increase. State health officials noted that new daily cases reported in Oregon rose by 42%, twice the national rate, although Oregon remains the fourth-lowest state in new infections in the country.
On the local level, the Grant County Health Department reported 15 new cases last week.
State health director Patrick Allen said Grant County is one of seven counties where fewer than 50% of seniors have received the vaccine. The other counties included Douglas, Morrow, Gilliam, Lake and Malheur.
Meanwhile, seven in 10 seniors in eight counties showed up for the vaccine. These included Deschutes, Hood River, Lane, Multnomah and Tillamook.
