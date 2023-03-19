CANYON CITY — After a long hiatus, Family STEM Night returned to Humbolt Elementary on Thursday, March 16.

The event, last held in 2018, drew well over 200 kids to the school for a variety of science, technology, engineering and math-based activities, including making homemade slime, bristlebots and a St. Paddy’s Day favorite, leprechaun traps. There were eight stations spread throughout the Humbolt campus with participants rotating between classrooms, each of which hosted a particular event or experiment.

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

