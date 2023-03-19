CANYON CITY — After a long hiatus, Family STEM Night returned to Humbolt Elementary on Thursday, March 16.
The event, last held in 2018, drew well over 200 kids to the school for a variety of science, technology, engineering and math-based activities, including making homemade slime, bristlebots and a St. Paddy’s Day favorite, leprechaun traps. There were eight stations spread throughout the Humbolt campus with participants rotating between classrooms, each of which hosted a particular event or experiment.
The bristlebots, which consisted of a motor, battery and the head of a toothbrush, were a real hit. After attaching the motor and battery to the toothbrush head, the tiny robot would begin to move on its own, riding the vibrating bristles.
Another popular station for the kids was the one for making oobleck, essentially homemade slime. Kids added a small amount of water and food coloring to a powder to produce a wet and stringy slime that they got to take home — much to the delight of their parents, presumably.
STEM Night occurring on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day meant attendees built leprechaun traps in preparation for the big day. Kids used a variety of materials including cardboard, glue, string, cotton balls and tape to construct some very creative traps for their gold coin-seeking adversaries.
Family STEM Night was put on by the Humbolt PTA and is just one of a number of events the group has planned, including an open house in May.
Humbolt Principal Janine Attlesperger noted the event’s turnout, saying she ran out of goodie bags to hand out to attendees shortly after the event started. “We had 100 bags and we ran out of them within the first half hour. … We had more than 100 (attendees) and I would guess more than 200,” she said.
The last STEM Night at Humbolt occurred in late 2018, according to Blue Mountain Eagle archives. Attlesperger said ideas to resurrect STEM Night were first kicked around at a family night committee, which works closely with the Humbolt PTA.
“We plan a family event once a month, and this was one of the events we decided to bring back,” she said.
Attlesperger thanked the staff and volunteers for helping put the event together. She also thanked the Humbolt PTA, who have helped with all of the events that have taken place at Humbolt over the past few months.
“We just really appreciate all of the support, and we appreciate all of the families for coming out and having a good time,” she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.