Temperatures in John Day averaged much colder than normal during the month of February, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 30.8 degrees, which was 5.4 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 40.0 degrees, which was 7.4 degrees below normal. The highest was 57 degrees on Feb. 2. Low temperatures averaged 21.5 degrees, which was 3.3 degrees below normal. The lowest was 11 degrees on Feb. 14.
There were 26 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There were two days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 1.41 inches during February, which was 0.66 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation was received on nine days with the heaviest, 0.50 inches, reported on Feb. 13.
Precipitation this year has reached 1.83 inches, which is 0.10 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 3.20 inches, which is 2.11 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 9.9 inches with at least 1 inch of snow reported on four days. The heaviest snowfall was 4.3 inches reported on Feb. 13. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 6 inches on Feb. 15.
The outlook for March from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day rise from 51 degrees at the start of March to 57 degrees at the end of March. Normal lows rise from 27 degrees to 31 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.27 inches.
