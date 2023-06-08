Malheur wild horse
Buy Now

A wild horse grazes near a gravel road in Oregon’s Malheur National Forest.

 EO Media Group, File

JOHN DAY — Federal land managers have announced a plan to reduce a wild horse herd in Grant County from more than 500 animals to fewer than 200 and are seeking public comment.

Prepared by officials with the Malheur National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management, the plan lays out several alternative approaches for the Murderers Creek Wild Horse Joint Management Area.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.