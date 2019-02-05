Allison Field is the new Grant County economic development director.
“I am enthusiastic about the progress that Grant County is making and look forward to providing continued support to local businesses and working with community partners to strengthen our economy and encourage community development efforts,” she told the Eagle.
Field grew up in a little town on Puget Sound and attended Oregon State University, where she earned a bachelor’s in natural resources. She worked for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife as a bighorn sheep technician at Hell’s Canyon and a wolf technician out of La Grande.
She also taught school in China and worked as a fish monitoring technician for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. She started working at the county economic development office in December 2017 under Sally Bartlett.
“The Grant County Economic Development Office provides business assistance to retain existing businesses, encourage entrepreneurship and attract new business so that Grant County has a strong economy, thriving communities and broadly shared prosperity,” she said.
Field provides technical assistance to community members, local government officials and agencies, and assists individuals with business development, business plans and grant writing.
Marketing for businesses is an important task for the office, which can include social media, rebranding, logos, signs, banners and business cards. People frequently bring new projects or ideas to the office.
Part of her busy schedule goes to meetings with state and city organizations, community leaders, business owners and other groups or individuals.
“We have a lot going on,” she said, adding that advertising for a part-time specialist is underway.
An important project the office worked on was developing a new website for the county, which could be online this month.
“Sally has done a great job laying down the foundation,” she said. “I will continue building on her foundation.”
The Grant County Economic Development Office is in an office in the L Building on East Main Street in John Day and can be reached at 541-575-1555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.