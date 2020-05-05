Planning for the updated Grant County Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan comes to an end in May as the committee moves on to the final conference call for planning.
On May 12, there will be a virtual meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and this will likely be the final steering committee meeting prior to future meetings to adopt the plan. The link for the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/99172788386pwd=UHk5MWNFWG9EZ2Jpb3E4aE82alhiZz09. The meeting ID is 991 7278 8386. The password is 433574.
This plan is created from an assessment from the community and their perceptions of the risks faced from a range of natural hazards, according to Katherine Daniel from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development.
Another benefit is the opportunity to work with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries, which provides an analysis of the structures and people at risk from floods, fires or other hazards.
“The goal of this is to reduce the damage to property and the risk to lives,” Daniel said.
The mitigation plan focuses on eight hazards in the county, which are wildfires, severe winter storms, floods and drought, followed by volcanic activity, wind storms, landslides and earthquakes.
Daniel said that this plan is an update to an existing plan from 2014 that focused on the northeastern part of Oregon and included four counties. The current work is updating the plan with a focus on Grant County.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency sets the planning process and provides grant money for the DLCD to participate in writing a plan. FEMA also sets expectations for the county to be as involved as possible. After the planning process concludes, the plan will be submitted to the Oregon Emergency Management for review, and then FEMA will look at the plan for approval and comments before the next phase.
“I want to emphasize that one of the big benefits of having a mitigation plan that’s been approved by FEMA is that it opens the door to FEMA mitigation grant funding, so the community doesn’t have to support the whole bill, but they have to be supportive of the plan as a whole so their elected officials have the authority to go forward and seek grants that’ll be necessary for some of the mitigation plans,” Daniel said.
She said the average homeowner can provide a unique perspective and may also be aware of hazards they are subject to and assist in providing a full picture of what the community will support when the process of adoption begins.
“In the end, community resources may be required to put forth some of these mitigation actions,” Daniel said.
Ted Williams, the former Grant County emergency management coordinator, was central to planning as he helped build the steering committee with Jason Gatley from the DLCD, prior to Daniel. Williams had the responsibility to make people aware of the meetings and what the content would be, according to Daniel.
The steering committee is formed from people from the state and county officials, city representatives, school officials, local fire chiefs and first responders.
Even with the resignation of Williams from his position, the steering committee continues to plan and work, but the open position will need to be addressed for the next phase.
“I think Ted laid a really great groundwork and did a great job at putting together a cohesive group that would show up and participate,” Daniel said.
As the committee concludes the plan, which will be effective for five years, the next phase is to implement the mitigation actions. Daniel said the individual who would build the implementation committee would be the emergency manager.
“The steering committee made the decision at the last meeting that the implementation committee should meet every year,” Daniel said. “They also decided that the emergency manager, when in place, would be the convener of that committee,” Daniel said.
Currently, the temporary emergency manager is Dave Dobler until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, according to Grant County Judge Scott Myers.
“The writing of the plan may be nearly done, but being involved in educating yourselves or your neighbors about how Grant County residents can avoid the devastation from floods or wildfires is important,” Daniel said. “It’s important to be engaged with your government and be aware that the county has a whole separate plan that relates only to wildfire.”
