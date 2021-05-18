State legislators requested $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for John Day’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, announced May 12 they are requesting funds for eight projects across their jurisdictions that will fund critical infrastructure projects.
Oregon is anticipated to receive about $4 billion from the American Rescue Plan. Findley and Owens requested a total of $6 million for the eight projects. Each Oregon House member was able to direct $2 million and each senator $4 million in these federal funds toward their communities’ needs.
“We worked closely together and alongside local leaders to research and learn which projects are most needed and that would provide the greatest benefit to our communities,” Findley said in a press release. “These infrastructure improvements are critical to the future of our region.”
John Day City Manager Nick Green said he appreciates both Findley and Owens for advocating for this critical infrastructure project.
“This is a $13 million investment by our community, which has over 57% low- to moderate-income households,” Green said. “Being able to secure an appropriation of this size will significantly improve the financial position of the city and help us keep our wastewater rates manageable for our low-income residents.”
The $1.5 million in funding will help the city build the new wastewater treatment plant designed for the Innovation Gateway site and replace the 72-year-old treatment plant currently in place.
“Their efforts were critical to ensuring this request was compliant with the requirements and competitive in the mix of all the capital improvement projects requesting funding throughout the state and in their districts,” Green said. “It would not have happened without their strong support.”
Green said, because of this appropriation, the city will be able to keep the sewer project on schedule to begin construction this year.
“This is a massive investment for our community and one that earned the League of Oregon Cities 2019 Award for Excellence for its bold vision, inclusive design and multi-dimensional community benefits,” Green said. “It’s a great example of how rural communities can lead the state in innovation and economic value creation.”
Other projects Findley and Owens requested funding for include:
• Vale Wastewater Treatment Facility: $1,000,000
• Madras Industrial Space Grant: $750,000
• Harney County Fairgrounds: $1,000,000
• Malheur County Fairgrounds: $455,000
• City of Unity Water Tower Replacement: $500,000
• Sumpter Valley Railroad: $45,000
• Jefferson County Housing-Disadvantaged Community Shelter: $750,000
