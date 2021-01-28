All Oregon House Republicans and state Sen. Lynn Findley have voiced opposition to an Oregon Republican Party assertion that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol may have been a "false flag operation" to discredit President Trump and his supporters.
All 23 Republicans in the Oregon House of Representatives distanced themselves from the state party with a statement released Jan. 27 that said "there is no credible evidence to support false flag claims." They said the state party's Jan. 19 resolution had become a distraction.
Findley, R-Vale, released a separate statement Jan. 27 that said he does not support the state party's resolution, which he described as "an unfortunate distraction."
On Jan. 19, the Oregon Republican Party announced in a resolution it was condemning 10 Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. A total of five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.
The resolution also said the Capitol attack might have been “designed to discredit President Trump, his supporters and all conservative Republicans."
In a Thursday phone interview, Findley said he issued his statement because he was getting inundated with questions about the state GOP's resolution.
"I can't say that it was, I can't say that it was not (a false flag operation)," he said. "What I can say is the more time I try to figure out and sort that out, is less time I've been able to spend on getting Oregon back to work, protecting businesses and getting vaccines in everybody's arm."
He said he would rather spend his time working to help Oregonians than figure out something that happened "2,000 miles away."
"Now, it certainly impacts everyone, but still, I'd rather focus on my constituents and figure out how to help keep our small businesses open, keep our kids fully in school and get everybody vaccinated that wants to be vaccinated," Findley told the Eagle.
"Our small businesses are struggling to survive, families are living paycheck to paycheck, unemployment and homelessness is rising, students aren’t receiving the education they need, the vaccine roll-out is a mess, and amid all of this, more harmful tax increases and burdensome regulations are being proposed at the state legislature," Findley said in his statement. "Oregonians need to come together to solve the real issues of today so that our state can survive through tomorrow.”
