The Republican incumbents representing Grant County appear to be headed back to Salem.
State Sen. Lynn Findley and Rep. Mark Owens hold large leads over their Democratic challengers late Tuesday evening.
As of 10:15 p.m., Findley of Vale is leading with a 2-to-1 advantage, receiving 43,288 votes over Carina Miller of Warm Springs with 21,571.
Owens of Crane has received more than 77% of the vote over Beth Spell of John Day: 22,359 to 6,391.
