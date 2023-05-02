JOHN DAY — A civil penalty imposed on Malheur Lumber by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality could open the door for a project to re-landscape a section of trail along the John Day River using native grasses.

Malheur Lumber agreed to fund the project to resolve a portion of the $83,503 penalty handed down by DEQ. The fine was assessed in August after DEQ found Malheur Lumber at fault for operating its John Day lumber mill without required wastewater and stormwater permits.

