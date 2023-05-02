JOHN DAY — A civil penalty imposed on Malheur Lumber by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality could open the door for a project to re-landscape a section of trail along the John Day River using native grasses.
Malheur Lumber agreed to fund the project to resolve a portion of the $83,503 penalty handed down by DEQ. The fine was assessed in August after DEQ found Malheur Lumber at fault for operating its John Day lumber mill without required wastewater and stormwater permits.
Businesses fined by DEQ may elect to divert a portion of that penalty to fund what the agency calls a “supplemental environmental project” by a local entity that provides no benefit to the company, instead of paying the full civil penalty to DEQ.
Rich Fulton of Malheur Lumber said the project doesn’t resolve the entire civil penalty imposed by the DEQ as the company is still responsible for paying the remainder of the penalty. The total cost of the project is $42,100.
Aaron Lieuallen, John Day’s senior project manager, made the pitch to the city council on Tuesday, April 25, saying Malheur Lumber had reached out to the city in search of projects that could help offset the DEQ fine. The project, a proposal by Field’s Tree Service, would involve renovations to the John Day River trail system from Bridge Street to Patterson Bridge Road.
“It’ll be doing some erosion control, bank stabilization, beautification and plantings along both sides of the trail,” Leiuallen said in comments to the council about the project. The plantings will involve native grasses that will require minimal maintenance once planted along the trail.
The council voted 7-0 to move forward with the project, with plans for formal approval once all of the finer details of the project are hammered out.
Speaking about Malheur Lumber’s role in the project, Fulton said diverting some of the civil penalty funds into a project like this was more appealing to the company than paying the full penalty to DEQ.
“Once we learned of the opportunity to help our community, and if we were able to put something together, that was more preferable to try to make that happen,” he said.
