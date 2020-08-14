No one was injured in a fire that was contained to a single building at a firefighter guard station Friday on the Malheur National Forest.
Smoke was reported in the main bunk house at Allison Guard Station, which houses wildland firefighters throughout the summer, on the Emigrant Creek Ranger District at about 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a press release.
Employees began putting the fire out with fire extinguishers. The fire was contained to the main bunk house, which is presumed to be a total loss, and no other buildings were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The forest requests that the public refrain from visiting the site until the investigation is completed.
