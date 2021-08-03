Fire crews on the Malheur National Forest are responding to new smoke reports following significant lightning activity, with new incidents reported to Burns Interagency Communication Center and John Day Interagency Dispatch Center Tuesday.
Local initial attack resources have been busy responding to these incidents with support from aerial resources. As the week progresses, more lightning and extreme heat will bring new smoke reports. Aerial reconnaissance and fire lookouts are assisting with detection efforts.
John Day Interagency Dispatch Center, which covers the northern portion of the Malheur National Forest, currently has two fires. The 5.8-acre Weasel Fire in the Duncan Creek area on the edge of the Philip Schneider Wildlife area, 13 miles south of Dayville, is producing smoke visible from many locations of Forest Road 2150. The second fire, on Prairie City Ranger District, is approximately half an acre and is located southeast of Antelope Lookout.
Burns Interagency Communication Center, which covers the southern portion of the Malheur National Forest, currently has four reported fires including the Delintment Fire, which started on Aug. 1.
Small fires have also been reported about 29 miles east of Seneca and 2.5 miles southwest of Mt. Vernon Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.
Fire crews are engaging or en route to all reported fires across the forest. Resources will continue patrolling for additional starts throughout the weekend and into the coming week.
The Malheur National Forest is at Phase C of Public Use Restrictions, Industrial Fire Precaution Level of IV and Extreme Fire Danger. For more information on Public Use Restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Level call 541-575-3113.
More fires are expected to be reported and existing incidents may produce additional smoke into the next week. To report wildfires, please call 911 or John Day Interagency Dispatch at 541-575-1321 or Burns Interagency Communications Center at 541-573-1000.
