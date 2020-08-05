A woman's death in a house fire near Long Creek Monday is being investigated as arson, according to a Wednesday press release from Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer.
The body of Susan Carter, 72, was discovered inside her "mobile home type structure" on Carter Lane near Long Creek after it became engulfed in flames, Palmer said.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the burning home at about 5 a.m. Monday morning, and both the Long Creek fire department and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. The sheriff's office and Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office also responded.
During a subsequent investigation, authorities learned that Carter had gone to the Pendleton area late last week and returned home on Saturday.
Members of the state fire marshal's office and an arson investigator with the Oregon State Police began an investigation into the cause of the fire when Carter was located in the burned home.
Both the Grant County Major Crimes Team and the OSP Major Crimes Team have joined the investigation, which is ongoing.
