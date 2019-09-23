The Grant County Fire Defense District will go out of fire season at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 26 in an effort to stay in line with Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire regulations.
Burning may be allowed in barrels and small piles.
Always check with local jurisdictions for permits and more information on restrictions in particular areas.
