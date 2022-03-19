CANYON CITY — Local fire and law enforcement agencies responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire at 61695 Marysville Road in Canyon City on Friday, March 18.
At the scene, flames could be seen shooting from the roof along with a large plume of smoke also rising from the roof. Multiple firefighters were battling the blaze with water hoses as the flames were coming out of the rooftop.
No one was injured in the blaze, but the house was badly damaged and is now uninhabitable, John Day Fire Chief Don Gabbard told the Eagle.
The fire was first reported at about 2:50 p.m., according to dispatch logs.
Grant County Undersheriff Zach Mobley was first on scene and verified nobody was in the residence and let a dog out of the house.
Gabbard arrived on the scene at 3:03 p.m. and observed heavy smoke coming from the attic. He said the fire appears to have started in the attic near a wood stove, and extensive fire, smoke and water damage has rendered the home unlivable.
First responders from the Canyon City, Prairie City, Mount Vernon and John Day fire departments responded to the call. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the 911 calls.
Two firefighters exposed to heat and flames were examined by the ambulance crew and later cleared to return to work, Gabbard said.
The last engine to return from the fire arrived back at the station at 7:35 p.m. There were no injuries to persons residing at the house due to the fire.
