A fire that apparently began at the former Radio Shack business, now DP Home Entertainment, at 131 E. Main Street in John Day on Monday, April 17, led to the evacuation of businesses on either side as a large plume of noxious smoke rose high into the air.

Fire trucks and emergency vehicles from John Day, Canyon City and Prairie City responded to the fire, which was reported shortly before 6 p.m.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

