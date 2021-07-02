Firefighters continued to make progress securing containment lines on the Lovlett Corral Fire Thursday, which is located approximately 10 miles northwest of Monument on the Heppner Ranger District.
The Lovlett Corral Fire remains approximately 110 acres and is now 30% contained, according to a press release. Fire behavior was minimal yesterday, primarily consisting of creeping and smoldering with larger fuels burning on the interior. Firefighters continued to improve containment lines and completed mop up activities further into the interior of the fire perimeter. Mopping up includes searching for pockets of heat, digging out the heat source and cooling with water. Crews also completed hazard tree removal along nearby roads.
Today, firefighters will continue to strengthen these containment lines and mop up hot spots adjacent to the line construction, working inward from the fire perimeter. There are pockets of unburned fuel within the interior of the fire, which may produce smoke as the fire moves through those areas. Firefighters will begin implementing suppression repairs today in areas where containment lines are secured and based on identified rehabilitation needs. In addition, crews will continue to assess hazards along the roads.
Current resources assigned to the fire include seven engines, four crews and four water tenders. Some fire resources will be available today to support initial attack on any new starts from the recent thunderstorms. Based on operational needs, some resources are also being demobilized today and made available to respond to other fires.
Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist throughout the week. Fire officials want to remind everyone that the current fire danger rating remains at high and public use restrictions involving chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel are in effect. For more information regarding restrictions, call 877-958-9663.
The latest fire information will be posted on the Blue Mountains Fire Information Blog: http://bluemountainfireinfo.blogspot.com.
