Eastern Oregon Training Group will hold the RT-130 Wildland Fire Refresher on April 13 at the 5J School District Building, 2090 Fourth St., Baker City.
Class will begin at 8 a.m., and the cost is $100. All participants should bring gloves for the practice shelter deployment.
Registration is available at oregonfiretraining.com. Pre-registration is requested. The cost will be $120 at the door.
This is a required class for all federal and state contractors. For more information, contact Laurel Goodrich at 541-403-0907 or Jeff Sherman at 541-519-6213.
