JOHN DAY — As of Thursday, Sept. 30, the Malheur National Forest is lifting the current public use restriction for the North Zone of the forest, in the Blue Mountain and Prairie City Ranger Districts. The South Zone, Emigrant Creek Ranger District, will remain in public use restriction Phase B.
The agency announced the changes in a news release on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The new rules for the North Zone are as follows:
• Campfires are allowed in both developed campgrounds and dispersed sites. Campfires are only allowed in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock, or commercial rings and in areas not conductive to rapid fire spread, at a minimum clear of all flammable material within a radius of three (3) feet from the edge of the pit and free of overhanging material. Use existing pits wherever possible.
• Wood-burning stoves equipped with a chimney that is at least 5 feet in length with a spark-arresting screen consisting of ¼-inch mesh hardware cloth are allowed.
• Portable cooking stoves using liquified or bottled gas are allowed but must have all combustible material removed within a 5-foot radius.
• Campfires must be attended at all times and completely extinguished prior to leaving.
• Persons with campfires are required to have a tool that can serve as a shovel and one gallon of water in their possession.
• Use of charcoal briquettes is permitted under the same guidelines as campfires described above.
A higher level of restrictions still applies in the South Zone.
Campfires, charcoal fires and wood burning stoves are only allowed in the following designated recreation sites:
• Buck Spring Campground
• Delintment Campground
• Emigrant Campground
• Falls Campground
• Idlewild Campground
• Joaquin Miller Campground
• Rock Springs Camp
• Tip Top Campground
• Yellowjacket Campground
Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
Operating a chainsaw is also prohibited between the hours of 1 and 8 p.m. Saw operators must have a shovel and fire extinguisher in their possession, and a one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease.
Operating any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting device is also prohibited.
Generators with approved spark arrestors are allowed in areas cleared of flammable material at least 10 feet in diameter.
No vehicles are allowed off National Forest System roads.
The entire forest is still at moderate fire danger, meaning that fires can start from most accidental causes. If a fire does start in an open, dry grassland, it will burn and spread quickly on windy days.
