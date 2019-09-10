The northern half of the Malheur National Forest and the Umatilla National Forest have lifted public use restrictions pertaining to recreational chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel.
For the Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts on the Malheur, an Industrial Fire Precaution Level I is being implemented, and the fire danger is moderate. The Emigrant Creek Ranger District on the southern portion of the forest remains in high fire danger with an IFPL 2 and Phase A public use restrictions remain in effect.
For more information about the Malheur National Forest, call 541-575-3000 or visit fs.usda.gov/malheur.
