The John Day Unit joined The Dalles and Prineville units of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District in implementing fire season June 1.
Cooler temperatures and precipitation over the last few weeks has been a welcome reprieve from the rising fire danger observed this spring. However, warm temperatures and windy conditions in the forecast will quickly dry wildland fuels bringing the return of unseasonably high wildfire danger across the area.
Human caused fires for 2021 within ODF’s Central Oregon District are more than double the 10-year-average for fire starts year-to-date. Thirty-one fires have burned 243 acres of ODF protected lands already this year. On average the district responds to 136 fires each year, 66 lightning starts and 70 human ignitions.
The following acts are prohibited during fire season in accordance with ORS 477.510 and ORS 477.512:
• Smoking while working in or traveling through any operation area.
• The use of fuse and caps for blasting, unless approval is granted by the forester.
• The discharge of an exploding target inside the district or within one-eighth mile of the district.
• The discharge of tracer ammunition on land that is within the district or within one-eighth mile of the district, or when discharged, crosses above land that is within the district or within one-eighth mile of the district.
Operators should refer to www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/Documents/fire-season-requirements-for-industrial-operations.pdf for information specific to industrial operations during fire season, or call their local ODF Office.
For more information on the John Day Unit — Grant, Wheeler, Morrow, Harney and Gilliam counties — call 541-575-1139.
• Burning of logging slash and larger debris piles is not currently allowed in the John Day Unit.
• Burning yard debris and burn barrels is no longer permitted on lands protected by ODF.
Malheur National Forest crews are also continuing to monitor conditions for prescribed fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.