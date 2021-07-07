The Lewis Rock Fire five miles south of Mitchell held for the second consecutive day while firefighters contained 15% of the fire as of Wednesday.
According to a Wednesday Oregon Department of Foresty press release, a steady rotation of several helicopters cooled hot spots near containment lines as the fire remains at 440 acres.
On Wednesday, according to ODF, firefighters will continue to strengthen lines around the fire's perimeter and mop up towards the interior to extinguish hot spots and prevent spot fires.
According to ODF, with high temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds, weather conditions remain a concern.
Poor humidity recovery overnight could promote more active fire behavior. In addition, the press release noted, an approach of a cold, dry front could further challenge the firefighting effort due to shifting winds.
ODF's press release said keeping their fire crews safe is a top priority, including trying to prevent COVID-19 infections by taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of fire personnel and maintaining best practices not only this fire season but into the future.
ODF said that they appreciate the support from the community in Mitchell as they battle the fire.
Under extreme fire danger conditions, the active early fire season gives fire officials cause to spread the fire prevention message.
Preventable human-caused fires have the potential of pulling much-needed resources away from fires sparked by lightning.
The public must follow fire season restrictions such as campfires, small equipment use, and off-road driving.
Current fire restrictions and information for ODF’s Central Oregon District is available at www.odfcentraloregon.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.