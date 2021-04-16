After carefully monitoring conditions across the Malheur National Forest, fire officials have determined that conditions are within specific parameters, including temperature, relative humidity and fuel moisture to start prescribed fire operations in specifically planned units.
Emigrant Creek Ranger District fire crews are planning to begin operations on the Silvies Unit 7, totaling 4,000 acres and Marshal Divine Unit B, 1,000 acres. Ignitions could begin as early as April 19 and continue into coming weeks depending on weather, conditions and if objectives are being met. Silvies 7 Unit could impact Forest Road 3110, Forest Road 3120 and Forest Road 31 to the Silvies crossing. Marshal Divine Unit B will be along Highway 395 from Forest Road 2820 to Joaquin Miller Campground.
Prairie City and Blue Mountain Ranger Districts are continuing to monitor conditions to begin spring prescribed fire activity.
For the safety of firefighters and the public, roads and areas of prescribed fire activity will be signed. Avoid these areas so as not to interfere with ongoing operations.
For safety, roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures.
During prescribed fire operations, there is potential for impacts to camping and hunting. Hunters are advised to plan ahead. For their safety they should not camp in or near an area of prescribed fire activity.
Spring operations reduce surface fuels, increase height of some canopy, reduce small tree densities and help promote fire resilient trees, thereby improving the ability to protect communities from wildfire. Additionally, these prescribed fires improve wildlife habitat, promote long-term ecosystem integrity and sustainability by reducing the risk of high-severity wildlandfire.
All prescribed burn activity is weather and condition dependent. With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in our area and across the state by visiting, http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available on InciWeb athttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7426/ or by viewing the Prescribed Fire Activity interactive map at USFS R6 Tri-Forest Prescribed Fire Map.
For further information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheur or call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.