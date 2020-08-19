Fire crews have confirmed 16 fires out of more than 40 incidents reported to the Blue Mountain and John Day interagency dispatch centers after thunderstorms Tuesday evening.
Two new incidents were also reported to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center: a 320-acre fire near Jerry Mountain about 15 miles west of Dayville north of Highway 26 and the Peewee Creek Fire near the South Fork of the John Day River at about 12 acres.
Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 13 assumed management of the Indian Creek Fire near Juntura Wednesday.
The estimated 14,000-acre fire is burning in rugged terrain with dense fuels. The fire is moving in a north-northeasterly direction.
Down draft winds may contribute to up slope fire progression in Trail Creek and the upper reaches of the Pole and Cottonwood Creek drainages. Current vegetation dryness for this time of year will contribute to intensity of fire spread.
Weather conditions are challenging firefighters in their efforts to establish fire lines. Forecasts are for continued thunderstorms. Fire managers are closely monitoring weather forecasts for how it will impact fire behavior.
Yesterday, firefighters used aviation resources to protect homes and structures along Highway 20. There are no evacuation notices in place.
Highway 20 is open for all traffic. Firefighter and public safety is the number one priority. The public is asked to exercise caution when traveling from Harper to Juntura and Harper–Westfall Road due to the presence of firefighters and equipment along the roadway. Today, firefighters will work to expand and secure fire lines.
A COVID-19 safety plan is in place to provide a safe environment for the community and firefighters.
The cause of the Indian Creek Fire is under investigation. Anyone who was in the area of Highway 20 at Jonesboro near milepost 203 about 12:30 p.m. Sunday is encouraged to contact Vale BLM Fire at 541-473-6374 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-472-7766. WeTip calls are toll free and anonymous.
Currently, fire danger in the Blue Mountains ranges from high to extreme. Public use restrictions involving campfires and chainsaw use are in effect. Regulated closures have also been implemented on state and private lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry in northeast and central Oregon.
Call 911 to report a wildfire.
