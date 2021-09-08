The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon for areas including the Southern Blue Mountains and Strawberry Mountains.
Although some storms will bring heavy downpours, there is a potential for new fire starts at the onset of lightning — or new starts outside the core of the heavy rain.
Frequent lightning is possible with a lightning activity level of 3, possibly 4.
Gusty and erratic winds are always possible with thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of 25 to 35 mph outflow winds that may enhance the spread of new fires.
