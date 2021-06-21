The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
The watch covers the Southern and Central Blue Mountains and Strawberry Mountains as well as most of the Deschutes National Forest and Wallowa District.
Numerous lightning starts will be possible because of potential for isolated to scattered storms after a period of hot and dry conditions. Above normal temperatures and critical humidity conditions will follow.
Strong wind gusts of 30-50 mph are possible with potential for higher gusts in strong to severe thunderstorms.
