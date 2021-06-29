The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
The watch covers the Southern Blue Mountains and Strawberry Mountains as well as the Wallowa District.
Storms will initially be dry with less than 0.1 inches of rain. A few storms Wednesday night could bring rainfall amounts of 0.1-0.2 inches. On Thursday, storms may bring up to 0.25 inches.
The lightning activity level is 3, and the relative humidity will be as low as 12%.
Lightning-caused fires may occur. Gusy and erratic winds are possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.