A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for areas northwest of John Day in Grant County through Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service issued the watch because scattered thunderstorm are expected over central Oregon Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
The air mass will become more unstable on Wednesday, and a few weak impulses traveling north across central Oregon will bring scattered thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms will produce light rainfall amounts, increasing the potential for new fire starts due to lightning.
The lightning activity level is 3, meaning scattered thunderstorms producing light to moderate rain.
Most storms will bring up to one-tenth of an inch of rain. Locally, heavier amounts are possible.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
