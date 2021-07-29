The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.
The potential for abundant lightning combined with very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.
The watch affects the Blue Mountains, Strawberry Mountains, Wallowa District and Asotin County.
